The Michelle Obama Joke About Sasha That Subtly Shaded Donald Trump
Michelle Obama, the former FLOTUS, has consistently opined that Donald Trump is not an ideal leader for the United States. Besides vocally supporting Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden for president and pointing out Trump's leadership flaws, Michelle has thrown subtle but effective shades at the leading Republican candidate. A year after his inauguration, Mrs. Obama appeared on ABC's Good Morning America with Robin Roberts to discuss politics and the 2020 election.
When Roberts mentioned that Clinton was speculated to run for president again, the former first lady joked that everyone should give the presidency a shot. "I think, at this point, everybody's qualified and everybody should run. I might even tap Sasha! 'Sasha, you got some free time? I think you'd do a great job'" (via Newsweek). In response, Roberts asked the mother of two if her comments were directed at Trump, and her response was non-committal. "Right now, we should see ... anybody who feels the passion to get in this race, we need them in there."
Michelle Obama shed uncontrollable tears after Trump's inauguration
Michelle and Barack Obama were present at Donald Trump's inauguration in what was seen as a ceremonial handover. Despite their history as political rivals, they seemed to be on the same page, wishing the best for America. However, Michelle Obama and Donald Trump have vastly different memories and emotions concerning his inauguration.
While Donald Trump relished his victory, the former first lady broke down the moment she was alone. "When those doors shut, I cried for 30 minutes straight, uncontrollable sobbing," she said during a 2023 episode of "The Light Podcast." "There were tears, there was that emotion. But then to sit on that stage and watch the opposite of what we represented on display" (via CNN). The former attorney further pointed out the lack of color and diversity, which she felt didn't represent America.
In 2022, Michelle Obama also stated that she was still hurt by America's choice to replace her and Barack with Trump. She noted that she and Barack had operated on a system of hope and hard work. "Whether or not the 2016 election was a direct rebuke of all that, it did hurt. It still hurts" (via The Hill). The author and philanthropist added that she was shaken that Barack's replacement used ethnic slurs, was openly selfish, refused to condemn white supremacists, and never supported racial justice.
Rumor has it Michelle Obama might replace Joe Biden in the 2024 elections
Adding to the Michelle Obama versus Donald Trump history, there's word in the rumor mill that the former FLOTUS might be running for president against Donald Trump in 2024. New York Post's Cindy Adams alleges that Michelle has already declared an intent to run to "prominent hedge CEOs" as far back as 2022. Wion News also reports that Roger J. Stone Jr, an avid Trump supporter, believes Mrs. Obama will soon announce a presidential bid.
Many people seem to believe this, as GBNews reports that more Betfair users have placed bets on Michelle being president than Joe Biden. These reports conflict with the mother of two's previously professed feelings toward politics. In "A Promised Land," Barack wrote that Michelle was visibly upset when he decided to run for president: "God, Barack... When is it going to be enough?"
The former first couple has also been open about the marital issues they faced due to the presidency. Michelle and Barack Obama have even given interviews about how their marriage changed after leaving the White House. Furthermore, on multiple occasions, they have made it clear that the "Becoming" author "doesn't like politics." On the flip side, however, the former first lady also admitted to being "terrified" that Trump could win the election. Perhaps her fear has overridden her feelings toward politics.