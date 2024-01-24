The Michelle Obama Joke About Sasha That Subtly Shaded Donald Trump

Michelle and Barack Obama were present at Donald Trump's inauguration in what was seen as a ceremonial handover. Despite their history as political rivals, they seemed to be on the same page, wishing the best for America. However, Michelle Obama and Donald Trump have vastly different memories and emotions concerning his inauguration.

While Donald Trump relished his victory, the former first lady broke down the moment she was alone. "When those doors shut, I cried for 30 minutes straight, uncontrollable sobbing," she said during a 2023 episode of "The Light Podcast." "There were tears, there was that emotion. But then to sit on that stage and watch the opposite of what we represented on display" (via CNN). The former attorney further pointed out the lack of color and diversity, which she felt didn't represent America.

In 2022, Michelle Obama also stated that she was still hurt by America's choice to replace her and Barack with Trump. She noted that she and Barack had operated on a system of hope and hard work. "Whether or not the 2016 election was a direct rebuke of all that, it did hurt. It still hurts" (via The Hill). The author and philanthropist added that she was shaken that Barack's replacement used ethnic slurs, was openly selfish, refused to condemn white supremacists, and never supported racial justice.