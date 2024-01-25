Meet Usher's 4 Kids
An unparalleled recording artist, an incredible performer, and a chart-topping hitmaker — Usher is a world-class entertainer. The R&B singer showed a clear love and aptitude for music at a young age, and sensing his natural talent, the singer's family moved to Atlanta so he could pursue music professionally. As a 13-year-old, Usher performed on the bygone competition television series "Star Search," and two years later, his debut album, "Usher," dropped. Since then, the singer has become one of the most prominent entertainers of his generation, noted for his preternatural talent in both singing and dancing.
Among Usher's recent accomplishments are completing his incredible 100-show Las Vegas residency and being named the headliner for the 2024 Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show. While his eight Grammy wins, nine number-one hits, and Super Bowl Halftime Show are all laudable, Usher would tell you that his greatest feat is becoming a father. The singer has four kids and never misses an opportunity to gush about his children or talk about fatherhood. While Usher does give them some level of privacy, there's still plenty to learn about his crew. So, without further ado, meet Usher's four kids.
Usher's first-born shares his first name
Usher first became a father in 2007 when his ex-wife Tameka Foster welcomed their first child together, a son named Usher Raymond V. Usher V, however, prefers not to go by Usher, so instead he goes by Cinco. In 2023, Cinco turned 16 while his father was performing a residency in Las Vegas. Usher posted a few videos in honor of his son's birthday to Instagram, saying in the first, "This is a special night to me because my firstborn was born tonight. It's Cinco's birthday and I dedicated this performance to him which is why I was going so hard."
As noted by his name, Cinco is the fifth boy in the Raymond family to carry the first name, Usher, with Usher being the fourth. To Usher, carrying on his family's longstanding name tradition had a deeper meaning, and the entertainer would be honored to see his son continue it. "He's the fifth, so if he so chooses to, one, have a baby boy, and name him Usher, then there will be a sixth ... That's really ultimately what this is all about, you know, building a legacy ... to have that legacy to build on and using these opportunities is the objective," Usher said in an interview with TheCelebFactory.
Usher Cinco V has Type 1 diabetes
Though Usher "Cinco" Raymond V doesn't open up about his personal life much, his father has divulged select details about his son. When Cinco was 6, he was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. According to the Mayo Clinic, "Type 1 diabetes, once known as juvenile diabetes or insulin-dependent diabetes, is a chronic condition. In this condition, the pancreas makes little or no insulin." Because of his condition, Cinco has to prick himself each day to give his body the insulin it needs, and he has to be very aware of what foods he's eating. Since his son was diagnosed, Usher has supported organizations that fund Type 1 diabetes research, and ahead of his 2024 Super Bowl Halftime performance, the singer opened up further about his and his son's experience with the condition. "From the moment that Type 1 diabetes was a conversation, it was a re-acclimation to life. The life that we knew changed," Usher told People.
Cinco's health has also affected the relationship Usher has with his ex-wife Tameka Foster. The two have had to be effective co-parents to ensure their son stays healthy. "It comes with a great deal of consideration and commitment in itself because we're all managing to make certain that my child makes the right decisions to have a happy, healthy life," Usher said of how his son's condition has impacted their family.
Usher Cinco V had a scary incident as a kid
A diabetes diagnosis isn't the only scare Usher has had as a father. When Usher's eldest son, Usher "Cinco" Raymond V, was 5 years old, he nearly drowned in a swimming pool at an Atlanta home. Per the police report, Cinco got stuck in the pool's drain after falling to the bottom. A housekeeper tried to free him from the drain but couldn't, so a couple of contractors working at the home that day removed him, as reported by Billboard. Cinco received CPR and was not in any immediate harm by the time the ambulance came, but he was taken to the hospital to receive further care. This scare came just about a year after Usher's stepson died after sustaining injuries from a boating accident.
At the time of the near-drowning, Usher and Cinco's mother, Tameka Foster, were in the middle of an ongoing custody battle. After the incident, Foster filed for emergency temporary custody of Cinco and Naviyd Ely Raymond, the couple's second child. "I feel like the kids are not getting proper care. And I think the reason for that is he's not there. There is no amount of care that a caregiver, nanny, grandmother, aunt, anyone ... There's nothing like a mother," Foster said in an interview with ABC News. A judge denied Foster's request, and their custody arrangement stood.
Usher's second-born is just a year younger than his first
In 2008, Usher and his ex-wife Tameka Foster had a second child. "Usher and Tameka Raymond welcomed their second son, Naveid Ely Raymond, on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2:33 a.m. weighing 5 lbs., 13 oz. Tameka and the baby are doing fine," a representative for the family told People after Naviyd's birth. Naviyd came just over a year after his older brother, Usher "Cinco" Raymond V, was born. Just before Naviyd's birth, Usher expressed his joy for being a young father. "I'm so proud to be a father by the time I'm 30. I'd hate to be 80 years old and not be able to run with my kids. I need to still be able to do flips when they're in high school!" the singer said, as reported by People.
While Usher does post about his second son on social media, Naviyd largely stays out of the public eye. The entertainer will bring his son to events, though. In early 2022, Usher and Naviyd attended a fashion show in Los Angeles, and after seeing photos of the two together, fans couldn't believe how much they looked alike. Naviyd has also expressed some resentment about not being given the name Usher. "You didn't need it. Usher got it. You got Naviyd. How many Naviyds do you know?" Usher told his son (via People).
Naviyd is one of Usher's toughest critics
No parent is immune to receiving criticism from their children, not even a world-famous entertainer. According to Usher, his second-eldest son, Naviyd Raymond, is one of the star's most difficult fans to please, and he's unafraid to share his feedback with his father. "Not only does he watch my show, but he gives me critiques. He's like, 'You missed this thing. You didn't do this.' And I'm like, 'Yeah that's the point. I'm not supposed to do it the same every night,'" Usher said of Naviyd on the "Tamron Hall Show" in 2022. Naviyd has a history of delivering his unfiltered thoughts to his dad. "[Naviyd] doesn't care about what I do as much ... He's like, 'I'm the star. Who are you? You sing? ... 'You're not a great singer,'" Usher said as reported by Page Six.
Usher doesn't seem to mind the notes from Naviyd. In fact, he welcomes it. As he continued in his interview with Hall, "If it's inspiration for him, then great. And if it's making him feel compelled to be creative, then great." While Naviyd is currently a teenager, a creative job may be in his future. If so, as Usher revealed to Extra, he'd be supportive.
Usher's eldest sons have different opinions on their father's fame
There have been tons of conversations about the perks that come with being a nepo baby, but not quite as many about the potential struggles that come with it. As for Usher's kids, his two eldest have different relationships with their father's status as an entertainer. "I have one son, Cinco [Usher Raymond V] who does not like to be called Usher, who tries to get away from it. Then another son, Naviyd, who really does love entertainment and music," Usher said on the "Tamron Hall Show" in 2022.
But at the end of the day, Usher's children are just kids who share in the universal experience of not having total interest in what their parents are doing. The singer revealed in the interview that he tries his best to spend time with his kids, but they're not always as eager as he is to hang out. "I try my hardest to base my schedule around the time that they're not in school. My youngest, the 1 and 2-year-olds, they're here [in Las Vegas], and my two boys are now less interested in spending time with me, oddly ... unless I'm taking them to a concert or paying for something they want," Usher teased.
Usher has primary custody of his kids he shares with Tameka Foster
As noted, Usher shares his two eldest, Usher "Cinco" Raymond V and Naviyd Raymond, with his ex-wife Tameka Foster. Usher and Foster were married from 2007 to 2009, and the two have had a roller coaster of a relationship since their split. After divorcing, Foster and Usher went through a very tenuous, public custody battle. In the end, Usher was granted primary custody of the former couple's sons. "I really felt like we were friends. She made us enemies in a way that I could never understand," Usher said on "Oprah's Next Chapter" about the dissolution of their relationship. As previously noted, Foster contested the custody agreement after Cinco nearly drowned, but Usher stayed the primary caregiver. Usher seemingly still has primary custody of Cinco and Naviyd as neither parent has ever publicly stated otherwise.
Usher and his ex-wife seem to be on good terms today. The two reunited in late 2023 to celebrate Cinco's 16th birthday, and earlier that year, Usher wished Tameka, along with his current partner and his own mother, a happy Mother's Day via Instagram. "Happy Mother's Day to these three incredible women in my life. Thank you for the gifts you've given. I appreciate you," he wrote.
Usher's third child was a COVID baby
Usher has been with his current partner, Jennifer Goicoechea, since 2019. The following year, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Usher made two major announcements: that he would be headlining a Vegas residency and that his girlfriend was expecting their first child together. "Babies always bring such joy to a family and [I'm] really excited for my young one — well, my bean's arrival," Usher said of the news on "Good Morning America" in 2020. Usher couldn't stop gushing about his new child, and just a week after making his announcement, the singer said, "The family is good. [Goicoechea's] doing well. I think it's been a tough time for everybody, so [it's] great to have this incredible news, this new arrival. Really anticipating it" (via "The Late Late Show with James Corden").
Not even a month after announcing Goicoechea's pregnancy, she gave birth to Usher's third child, Sovereign Bo Raymond. Two years later, Usher gave an update on Sovereign, noting that she seemingly shares her father's love for music. The singer told E! News that each morning he had to play "ABCs Are Moving You" for his daughter per her request and that while she hadn't yet perfected her singing voice, she was very fond of screaming.
Usher's youngest was born to a 50 Cent song
Just like his eldest two children, Usher's youngest two kids were born just over a year apart. "Hi my name is Sire Castrello Raymond ... I am the newest addition to the Raymond crew. I was born Sept 29 2021 at 6:42pm weighing 7lbs 13oz. Hear me roar ... A.K.A Ra Ra," Usher wrote on Instagram when his youngest, Sire, was born.
As Usher later shared, Sire's birth was special in multiple ways — the singer used it as an opportunity to right what he saw as a wrong during his daughter's birth. Usher explained that during Sovereign Raymond's birth, a technological mishap interfered with the artist's planned birth playlist for his girlfriend, and she was forced to listen to the same song on repeat. But when Sire was born, Usher made sure not to repeat his mistakes.
"Awh, man. I came fully equipped. I had my MoFi. I had speakers. I had backup batteries. I had a whole playlist that I worked on for about two weeks. It was crazy, it was great," Usher said on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2022. Sire was born to "In da Club" by 50 Cent which opens with the lyrics, "Go, shorty, it's your birthday, We gon' party like it's your birthday."
His four kids all get along
In 2021, Usher began his Las Vegas residency, and the singer made Vegas his home for a time, making sure to find a place that fit all four of his children. "I've actually moved [to Las Vegas]. For one year I've been here. I'm not saying that this is the end-all-be-all, but I have a place here so I can accommodate my family," Usher told The Hollywood Reporter in 2023. The singer went on to say that his older children had begun acclimating to the new environment, and he was happy that he had the chance to spend time with them while maintaining a performance schedule as opposed to being away from them while on tour.
But as Usher noted in a separate interview, he is not at the top of his kids' minds. "My kids are not concerned about what I am doing in Vegas. They got their own lives. They either playing basketball, acting camp ... my older kids. My younger babies, they are swimming and they are having a good time with each other," Usher told Extra. And the four siblings do make a sweet group. Usher posts occasional photos of all his kids together, usually celebrating a special occasion and always looking happy to be with each other.
Usher loves being a dad
Usher has always loved being a father. The singer has shared in previous interviews that he feels being a father is something he was meant to do, and he takes the role seriously. As Usher shared with Us Weekly, the entertainer strives to be a present parent who passes on important life lessons to his children. "I really want to be at every recital, [I] wanna be at every basketball game. I want to be at every step. And God willing, I'm able to instill very incredible valuable things, lessons that'll help assist them when I'm not around, believe it or not, that's when it actually applies. And it matters more than anything," he said.
One way Usher involves his children is by getting their creative feedback. Usher was tapped to headline the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show, and in preparation for the performance, he engaged his two eldest kids, Usher "Cinco" Raymond V and Naviyd Raymond, in conversations about the show. "I just started by making sure my kids approve," Usher said of his mini-concert in an interview with "Good Morning America" in 2024. "But for my young'uns, Cinco and Naviyd, I'm taking notes. They've been like taking conference calls with my entire team, giving notes," he said. If Usher's kids share his predilection for performing, their notes were certainly worth listening to.