Meet Usher's 4 Kids

Usher first became a father in 2007 when his ex-wife Tameka Foster welcomed their first child together, a son named Usher Raymond V. Usher V, however, prefers not to go by Usher, so instead he goes by Cinco. In 2023, Cinco turned 16 while his father was performing a residency in Las Vegas. Usher posted a few videos in honor of his son's birthday to Instagram, saying in the first, "This is a special night to me because my firstborn was born tonight. It's Cinco's birthday and I dedicated this performance to him which is why I was going so hard."

As noted by his name, Cinco is the fifth boy in the Raymond family to carry the first name, Usher, with Usher being the fourth. To Usher, carrying on his family's longstanding name tradition had a deeper meaning, and the entertainer would be honored to see his son continue it. "He's the fifth, so if he so chooses to, one, have a baby boy, and name him Usher, then there will be a sixth ... That's really ultimately what this is all about, you know, building a legacy ... to have that legacy to build on and using these opportunities is the objective," Usher said in an interview with TheCelebFactory.