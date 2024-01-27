How Barack Obama's Parents Defied The Odds By Getting Married In The '60s

Nearly 50 years before Barack Obama would become the first Black President of the United States, his parents were blazing their own trails on campus at the University of Hawaii in the early 1960s. The former president's mother, Stanley Ann Dunham, and father, Barack Obama Sr., met while pursuing their undergraduate degrees, and the connection was instantaneous.

"Both of them were quite taken with each other," Sally H. Jacobs, author of "The Other Barack: The Bold and Reckless Life of President Obama's Father," told NPR. "This relationship picked up speed pretty quickly. The president describes it in his own memoir ["Dreams from My Father"] of how drawn they were to each other."

Three months later, they conceived the then-future President Barack Obama and married shortly after that in 1960 when Dunham was 18. Having a child out of wedlock was a big enough social taboo on its own. For the parents to be an interracial couple at a time when these unions were still considered illegal in much of the United States was another matter entirely.