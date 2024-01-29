What The Cast Of Jessie Is Doing Today

The following article references mental health struggles, suicidal ideation, and alcohol misuse.

In the mid-'00s, the Disney Channel blessed young tweens with some of the most iconic shows that we're still rewatching today: "The Suite Life of Zack and Cody," "Hannah Montana," and "Wizards of Waverly Place." We'd argue that not many shows that followed reached the cult status of its predecessors, except for one: "Jessie." "Jessie" is one of those shows that takes you back in time the moment you hear the theme song. Suddenly, you're 12 years old again, watching Disney Channel cross-legged on the couch in your Power Puff Girl pajamas. (Or maybe you were a little bit older when the show first aired, we're not judging.)

Created by Pamela Eells O'Connell, the comedy, which ran from 2011 to 2015, follows a small-town girl named Jessie Prescott who moves to New York City to pursue her dreams. She finds herself working as a nanny for a wealthy family in a luxurious penthouse in Manhattan. While the globe-trotting parents are mostly absent, Jessie relies on the help of the family's butler and young doorman to take care of the four boisterous children: Emma, Luke, Ravi, and Zuri. Throw in the family pet (a seven-foot Asian water monitor lizard named Mr Kipling) and a few mishaps, and you have the perfect recipe for a hilarious family show.

In the years since the series wrapped, the actors who starred in the show have taken vastly different paths in their careers. Here's what the cast of "Jessie" is up to today.