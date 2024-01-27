Are Kids In Taylor Swift's Future? Here's What She Said

There are a ton of signs that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are about to get engaged. And while Swifties don't want to jinx it, many are wondering if the couple plans to have kids too. It's almost impossible to resist fantasizing about it, especially considering that Travis' brother, Jason Kelce, has fans who adore him strictly for being an amazing girl dad.

As expected, the paparazzi are a step ahead and have already broached the question to Swift, years before Travis even entered the equation. In a 2012 chat with British Marie Claire, the "Bad Blood" hitmaker confirmed that she was excited to become a mom someday, quipping, "I want a bunch of them running around, minimum four" (via Capital FM).

Swift added that she especially loved "the idea of pouring everything you are into another person when you become a parent." Given how adorable the world-conquering pop star is with her younger fans, she's clearly set to be an involved and dedicated parent. However, since 2012, the Grammy winner has given other, wildly different responses.