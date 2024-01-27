Are Kids In Taylor Swift's Future? Here's What She Said
There are a ton of signs that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are about to get engaged. And while Swifties don't want to jinx it, many are wondering if the couple plans to have kids too. It's almost impossible to resist fantasizing about it, especially considering that Travis' brother, Jason Kelce, has fans who adore him strictly for being an amazing girl dad.
As expected, the paparazzi are a step ahead and have already broached the question to Swift, years before Travis even entered the equation. In a 2012 chat with British Marie Claire, the "Bad Blood" hitmaker confirmed that she was excited to become a mom someday, quipping, "I want a bunch of them running around, minimum four" (via Capital FM).
Swift added that she especially loved "the idea of pouring everything you are into another person when you become a parent." Given how adorable the world-conquering pop star is with her younger fans, she's clearly set to be an involved and dedicated parent. However, since 2012, the Grammy winner has given other, wildly different responses.
Swift is sick of being asked about motherhood
Just two years after her interview with British Marie Claire, Taylor Swift's opinion on having children had apparently changed. The pop star shared with InStyle that while she had thought about it, she wasn't completely sold. Swift reasoned that her kids would never be able to live normal lives, acknowledging, "Inevitably, there will be strange men pointing giant cameras at them from the time they are babies" (via the Daily Mail). And, by 2019, she was no longer willing to answer questions about motherhood anymore.
However, this was probably due to how offensively the question was often phrased to her. For instance, an interviewer with the Deutsche Presse-Agentur asked about Swift's plans to become a mother, pointing out that she was almost 30, thereby hinting that she was running out of time. The singer-songwriter shut it down immediately, asserting, "I don't really think men are asked that question when they turn 30, so I'm not going to answer that now," (via Good Morning America). She added that she was currently focusing on herself.
Travis Kelce definitely plans to have children
In a 2023 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Travis Kelce's mom, Donna Kelce, teased that his older brother, Jason Kelce, was ahead of Travis in the ranking for her favorite son because he'd already given her grandkids. Donna did, however, declare that she had high hopes for Travis pulling ahead in the race. Grandma Donna's favorite-son ranking was clearly why Travis had previously joked, on "New Heights," his podcast with Jason, "I'm gonna find a breeder and I'm gonna get kids so that mom can love me again."
Perhaps the Kelces can sway Taylor Swift's decision, considering they seem to really like her. She has a great relationship with Donna, and the "Shake It Off" hitmaker has hung out with Jason and his wife, Kylie Kelce too. Plus, Travis's dad also has positive feelings about Swift. Interestingly, according to an insider who spoke to Life & Style magazine in 2023, "They're already making plans for the future. He and Taylor have even talked about kids. Travis wants them in the next year or so, and Taylor, of course, is all in."