Tragic Details About Elle King's Life
The following article contains references to domestic violence and substance abuse.
She's the daughter of a beloved Hollywood icon and a model, a Grammy-nominated country artist, and the proud winner of a CMA award — she's Elle King. While the glittering lights of Nashville have welcomed the boundary-pushing daughter of actor Rob Schneider and former model London King, Elle hasn't exactly had an easy life. Growing up with an ultra-famous dad wasn't quite the hayride some may think it was, and Elle's journey into stardom hasn't been paved with gold. In fact, the starlet and mom of one has faced her fair share of struggles, culminating in a boozy appearance at the Grand Ole Opry in early 2024 that went down like a led balloon among country fans.
Elle's life has been a series of ups and downs, and she is the first one to admit that hers isn't exactly the conventional country story. The "Exes and Oh's" hitmaker has been candid about her hardships. Her confessions in interviews paint a picture of a troubled woman trying to figure out how to live life to the fullest while keeping addiction at bay, holding down a stable home for her child, and navigating a rocky love life to boot.
Elle's tale treads the fine line between cautionary and extraordinary, but to get a sense of where Elle King might be headed, we must look at everything that has impacted her along the way. Saddle up and hold on to your hats — it will be a bumpy journey.
Elle King's relationship with her superstar dad was fractious
Growing up with a famous parent or two might seem like the best thing in the world to outsiders looking in. After all, fame comes with a lot of perks — often a hefty bank balance and the ability to get into the best restaurants at a moment's notice, if nothing else. However, the reality is often quite different (just ask Brad Pitt's kids.) Actors are often very busy, leaving home for extended periods due to work commitments. Elle King's father, Rob Schneider, is known for his late '90s and early 2000s hit movies like "Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigalow" and "Hot Chick." Though his career isn't at the same level these days, Schneider was in high demand during King's childhood.
King told People that growing up without a full-time dad presented difficulties for her. "I was the chubby girl with a dad that didn't visit very often, and everybody made fun of me and were mean to me about it," she confessed. Their relationship didn't improve as King got older. When King started to carve a name for herself in the music business, she opted to use her mother's last name instead of her dad's. The singer went on to explain that when she released her first EP in 2012 — a seminal moment for any artist — her dad "wasn't even in my life. He got married and had a kid, and we weren't even talking." Thankfully, the pair have since rebuilt their relationship.
Her first marriage ended in divorce
We've all heard tales of love at first sight — strangers lock eyes in a bar and know from that instant that they are meant to be. While some love stories like this have happy endings, Elle King's whirlwind romance went down in flames. In January 2016, King met musician Andrew Ferguson in a bar. King told People later that year, "We both just knew. It's cheesy, but when you know, you know." Although King announced her engagement and wedding plans to the outlet, she'd actually secretly tied the knot with Ferguson just three weeks after their meet-cute. It seemed like King had finally found her prince, just in a very on-brand, unconventional way.
Sadly, it would turn out to be the wrong move. When catching up with People in 2018, she lamented the end of the relationship and her mental state at the time of the union, telling the publication that she was "losing [her] mind" around the time she met Ferguson and was simply desperate to be loved. Although they had a big wedding planned for 2017, King opted to go on tour with rock icons Eagles of Death Metal instead. She chose her career over her nuptials, which was perhaps a sign that things weren't as perfect as they initially seemed.
At the time of the couple's split in May 2017, King posted a since-deleted message on Instagram that read: "My heart is broken. My soul aches. I am lost" (via People). Despite a brief reconciliation in 2018, this relationship just wasn't to be.
Her husband was arrested for felony domestic violence
Elle King's marriage ended relatively quickly, but there was more to it than simply falling out of love. King's husband, Andrew Ferguson, was arrested in April 2017 for felony domestic violence. TMZ reported on the incident at the time, saying that police were called when there was an altercation between the married couple at their Los Angeles home. A source told the site that Ferguson allegedly grabbed the singer by the throat and threatened to kill her before throwing her onto a bed. Ferguson claimed that he threw her onto the bed to stop her from hurting herself. The singer ultimately decided not to press charges.
Exactly what went on that night is only known to King and Ferguson, but it marked the start of a downward spiral for King, who told People in late 2018, "I was in a destructive marriage. I was at the lowest point in my life. ... I was not well. I couldn't look people in the eyes. I literally couldn't leave my house for weeks at a time." She went on to explain that she sought out a post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) counselor to help her with her struggles, and she credits that decision for saving her life.
"If I didn't get help, I probably wouldn't be ... I don't know. I don't wanna think like that," King explained. It was a tumultuous time that left a lasting mark on the country star.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
She struggled with substance and alcohol abuse in the wake of her split
Navigating a breakup isn't easy in the best of times, but when you factor in working in the entertainment business and having PTSD, it is exponentially harder. Some people may be better equipped than others to manage their emotions, and Elle King is the first to admit that she went down a dark path in the wake of her divorce from Andrew Ferguson. Despite seeking help for PTSD, King started to self-medicate with drugs and alcohol, telling People in 2018 that in order to make herself feel better and numb the pain, she began partying hard. "I thought that by doing drugs it would buy me time to feel better," she explained, going on to add that it soon became clear it wasn't the right road.
It took a little more than self-realization for King to change her ways, though. According to the country singer, one of her best friends threatened to stop allowing her to see her godson if she didn't pull herself together. It was the wake-up call that the singer needed for her to clean up her act, but she didn't get completely sober. In the same interview, she said that while the ultimatum stopped her from partying so hard, she still drinks and smokes marijuana. "I have different fun now — it's not having fun out of pain," she said. It should be noted, though, that many addiction experts discourage this path.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Elle King's next relationship didn't seem to go as planned
After her explosive first marriage, Elle King coupled up with Dan Tooker, with whom she welcomed a son, Lucky. The pair got engaged in 2020, and fans were optimistic that the happy couple were in it for the long haul. However, King dropped some serious hints in 2023 that her relationship with Tooker was dead and buried. At the Stagecoach Festival that year, King rocked up to the stage wearing a neon green suit and blazer with the word "single" written across the back. If that wasn't enough to put her relationship status out there, King previously posted a photo of herself to Instagram with the caption "In my me myself n i era."
Although People sought confirmation of the couple's status, King's rep wasn't able to be reached. King later spoke to Entertainment Tonight but didn't provide an official confirmation of a split. "All I can say is that me and my family are really happy and my kid is doing well and I feel great. So, that's what life looks like for me right now," she revealed. She went on to say that she is learning how to mow the grass and instead of having people root for her to find love, she said, "I think maybe if we shifted and say rooting for love for myself, I think that's a nice little twist."
She struggled with postpartum depression and weight gain
King has been candid about the ups and downs in her weight. In 2023, she revealed a drastically slimmed-down frame. As she detailed on Instagram, the 5-foot-3 singer weighed 284 pounds after being pregnant with her son Lucky in 2021. King knew she wanted to make a change. She told fans in the poignant Instagram post, "I fell into a very deep depression during my pregnancy. I also didn't even realize how intense postpartum depression is and was until I very slowly began to crawl out. I felt trapped in my body. I couldn't even sing."
The key to feeling better was to start slow, she explained, beginning a program with light cardio and weights. "I've been tiny, I've been huge, BUT RIGHT NOW I'M HEALTHY," King wrote. The singer went on to reveal that she has polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and prediabetes. "My diabetic grandfather died when I was 10 years old. ... I just hope to live a long, wonderful, healthy life where I can drink a lot, eat fish, laugh as much as I can, and die happy," she added.
If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.
A terrifying fall left Elle King with amnesia
As if her personal struggles weren't enough, Elle King was dealt another rough blow when she took a tumble at home in late 2022. The singer reportedly fell down the stairs while at home alone with her young son, Lucky, whom she shares with Dan Tooker. After canceling a string of shows, she took to Instagram, telling her fans, "I slipped down the stairs making a bottle in the middle of the night, knocked my a** out, resulting in a concussion. I tried to push through and played 3 shows, but the travel, lights, all of it only exacerbated things" (via Entertainment Tonight).
In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, King said that the accident was intense and actually left her in pretty bad shape. "They said I got amnesia and got post-concussion syndrome," she detailed. Of course, what concerned her the most was that she was alone with Lucky at the time. Thankfully, he was okay. King needed to be under medical supervision and receive physical therapy after the accident, but she had recovered enough by New Year's Eve that she was back on stage co-hosting "New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash."
She made headlines for all the wrong reasons after a Grand Ole Opry performance
Elle King's birthday tribute for Dolly Parton at the Grand Ole Opry in 2024 will forever be remembered by country fans — and for all the wrong reasons. When King took to the stage to perform the song "Marry Me," she was visibly drunk and told the crowd she was "hammered," swearing profusely as she did so. The crowd didn't exactly take kindly to King's demeanor, and the Grand Ole Opry released a statement afterward saying, "We deeply regret and apologize for the language that was used during last night's second Opry performance" (via Independent). As of this writing, King has not released her own statement, but she rescheduled a handful of shows after the disastrous performance.
King previously admitted to The San Diego Union-Tribune that she "really [likes] to drink and sing" because it helps her be less concerned about messing up. Regardless of her preferences, the stunt surely won't benefit King's country music career. The Grand Ole Opry is one of the most respected institutions in the genre, as is Dolly Parton herself.