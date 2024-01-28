The Major Differences Between Barack And Michelle Obama's Love Languages

Barack and Michelle Obama's romance began in 1989. Since their 1992 wedding, the couple have raised two daughters, experienced life in the White House, and adjusted to post-presidency life. While their life together looks glamorous, Michelle doesn't want people to idolize her romance. "Marriage is hard," Michelle explained to "CBS Mornings." "Making a commitment to be with someone means you compromise, and compromise ain't always fun."

Barack and Michelle have different outlooks on life and different approaches to their marriage, including their preference for different love languages. The same year they got married, the idea of love languages originated in Gary Chapman's book, "The 5 Love Languages: The Secret to Love That Lasts." According to Chapman, these five distinctive approaches to love are acts of service, physical touch, quality time, gifts, and words of affirmation.

Michelle's noted that one of the complications of marriage is that couples come from different family lives and have different personalities, which can have an impact on how they express love. Since Barack's family lived in Hawaii and he didn't get to see them as often, Michelle noticed that he prioritizes physical touch and verbally telling people he loves them. Michelle, on the other hand, likes acts of service. "Stop kissing me. Just do the laundry." The former first lady explained on her podcast "Michelle Obama: The Light." However, since people typically use more than one love language, Barack and Michelle have been able to find common ground.