HGTV Fans Can't Get Over Ben Napier's Resemblance To Jason Kelce

"Home Town" fans may have noticed that their favorite woodworker lost some significant weight. In March 2023, Erin Napier detailed on her Instagram how Ben was dedicated to spending time in the gym to better his health and prepare for his shoulder surgery. She updated fans with what some might have called a thirst trap in July 2023 showing Ben looking handsome and lean in suit pants and a button-up.

Now, followers of the adorable "Home Town" couple can't help but note that Ben shares a resemblance to Philadelphia Eagles football player Jason Kelce. In a side-by-side comparison, the two definitely have some similarities. They have a comparable six-foot-plus build, especially now that Ben has slimmed down a bit, along with a full beard and brown hair. When Erin posted a shirtless photo of her man after a gym session, it had quite a few fans doing a double take.

The home renovation expert acknowledged the resemblance in an Instagram Story. "The Kelce brothers are sort of everywhere in our face lately and one of them gives me and apparently some of y'all Ben Napier vibes," she wrote, according to People. However, Ben doesn't have to be shirtless to fool fans. Comments on Erin's photo of one of her daughters dressing Ben up in a headband read, "Oops ... I thought that was Jason Kelce at first!" To which Erin replied, "They do have some similarities."