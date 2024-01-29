Eric Trump's Beef With MSNBC News Host Rachel Maddow, Explained

The feud between Eric Trump and Rachel Maddow was one of the more confusing Trump family battles we've witnessed. It began when the MSNBC news host pointed out the March 9, 2023, episode of "The Rachel Maddow Show" that Eric Trump and his wife, Lara Trump, would be sharing the 2023 Reawaken Conference stage at Trump National Doral with co-speakers Charlie Ward and Scott McKay, who are well-known for their controversial anti-Semitic rhetoric.

For some reason, Maddow's observation infuriated Eric Trump, who threatened legal action via a May 10 tweet: "@maddow is walking a fine line. We are the most pro-Israel family in American political history — from the Abraham Accords, moving the embassy to Jerusalem, recognizing Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights to sanctioning Iran, no one has done more for Israel than our family." Eric also pointed out that his sister and her family were Jewish, adding that he wouldn't hesitate to sue anyone who "even remotely suggests" that he is anti-Semitic.

However, Eric's zealousness didn't check out, especially considering that he had agreed to host Charlie Ward, who publicly praised Adolf Hitler and blamed Jews for making viruses (per Molly Jong-Fast via X, formerly Twitter). Scott McKay also praised Hitler for fighting the same enemies of Republicans and called Judaism a cover for nefarious acts.