Everything We Know About Nikki Haley's Alleged Affairs

The affair allegations against Republican candidate Nikki Haley first arose in 2010 during her South Carolina gubernatorial race. Since then, the unproven details have circulated the internet, often used as ammunition by her political adversaries. The first claim was made by political blogger Will Folks via a May 24 blog post that is still up today.

Folks, who used to work for Nikki as a communications consultant between 2007 and 2008, alleged he'd had an affair with Nikki Haley during her marriage to her husband, Michael Haley. He claimed that he received intel that "a group of political operatives" planned to release some information to take down Nikki and humiliate him and his family. Folks also added that he believed Nikki was the "one S.C. gubernatorial candidate" who would "most consistently advance the ideals" he believed in.

Excerpts from Folks' blog post read: "The truth in this case is what it is. Several years ago, prior to my marriage, I had an inappropriate physical relationship with Nikki. That's it. I will not be discussing the details of that relationship, nor will I be granting any additional interviews about it to members of the media beyond what I have already been compelled to confirm." Although Folks promised multiple times to provide evidence, he never did, but swore an affidavit proclaiming such in October.