Hallmark Star Holland Roden's Scary Experience With Brazilian Authorities

Thanks to her large fanbase, Holland Roden was able to reach out for help when she was stranded at customs in Brazil. Andrew Matarazzo, a Brazilian American and Roden's co-star, tried to contact his family in Brazil for help. Unfortunately, it was already nighttime, and his attempts were unsuccessful. In addition to being detained and isolated, Roden stated that she was denied bare necessities for up to four hours while in custody.

A spokesperson for the actor also confirmed to People that she was treated aggressively. "We are desperately seeking help from the U.S. embassy and Brazilian government. We fear they will send her back without reevaluating her situation." Roden continued to reach out on Instagram, updating fans and assuring them in a since-deleted post that she would attend if she could. "I hope I get to see all of you tomorrow. We are doing everything we can," she wrote. "We know how many cars, buses, and planes y'all took to come see us ... and don't want to let you down."

On X, formerly known as Twitter, word had gotten out about Roden's situation. That was enough for Brazilian fans, looking forward to seeing the actor, to take action. Fans shared updates on the situation and even started a #FreeHollandNow hashtag to raise awareness.