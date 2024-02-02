Genoveva Casanova: What To Know About The Woman Linked To King Frederik

King Frederik X ascended the Danish throne on January 14, 2024, two weeks after his mother Queen Margrethe abdicated. That would be a story worthy of international headlines in and of itself, but this time around, the story of a new king is one clouded by a rumored affair. Add in the fact that the new king's alleged love interest is Genoveva Casanova — Mexican actor turned Spanish socialite — and you have all the ingredients necessary for a bonafide media firestorm.

The king seemed to address the rumored affair in his book, "The King's Word," which he released to mark his coronation. In the book he wrote, "I love marriage, my wife, our children and the whole happy base that arises for the people who manage to stay together and persevere."

Casanova, on the other hand, has tried to remain out of the spotlight since the news of her night with the then-prince first hit the headlines. Here's what we know about the Mexican socialite.