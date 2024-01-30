Rumors About Brittany & Patrick Mahomes Have Fans Going Wild

When Taylor Swift started dating Travis Kelce, who is Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs teammate, her fans weren't the only ones worried about their romance. Interestingly, social media users speculated that Brittany Mahomes would have a hard time accepting that she'd have to share the spotlight at her husband's games. Additionally, Swift was allegedly not too keen on Brittany either, with a source calling in The Sports Hub's "Zolak and Bertrand" radio show claiming that the superstar didn't want to be near Brittany at a December 2023 Chiefs game against the New England Patriots. "One of the sources I have is saying [Swift] doesn't want to be with Brittany Mahomes. I don't know why," the man stated.

Not too long before the feud rumor gained momentum, the Mahomes did a holiday campaign for SKIMS, Kim Kardashian's underwear brand. As Swift's feud with Kardashian and Kanye West hurt her more than we knew, it seemed plausible that she might want to avoid any association with Brittany. Furthermore, Swifties uncovered Brittany's old tweets bashing Swift. In one such post, which has since been deleted, Brittany wrote, "Taylor Swift... I want to know when you're gonna find something different to write about besides boys and relationships."

However, the rumors were quickly squandered by both Swift and Brittany, who appear to be close at every Chiefs game they attend together. They were also photographed together on various outings sans their respective partners, so it's safe to say there's no drama there.