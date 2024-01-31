The Christina Applegate And Jenny McCarthy Moment That Angered The Internet

In August 2021, famed TV star Christina Applegate shared heartbreaking news about her health on X, formerly known as Twitter: "Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It's been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition." Applegate further acknowledged that her path had been rough, but she continued moving forward. Before that the "Married...with Children" alum had a double mastectomy due to breast cancer, and subsequently opted to have her fallopian tubes and ovaries removed as a preventative precaution.

"My cousin passed away from ovarian cancer in 2008," she told Today in 2017. "I could prevent that. That's how I've taken control of everything." The no-nonsense actor described her approach to life: "I used to be a stressed-out person. I'm not anymore. I try to find the lining in everything in life." And her sense of humor is a major factor as she jokingly quipped, "Now, let's hope I don't get hit by a bus." That grace has carried Applegate through some difficult times, including one incident in 2019 which although not life-threatening was supremely cringe-worthy.

According to the Daily Mail, the lovable star was nominated for an Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series Emmy, for her show "Dead to Me." On the red carpet outside of the venue, she encountered then-Fox News correspondent Jenny McCarthy who was woefully underprepared to interview her, and fans on social media went into a tizzy at the results.