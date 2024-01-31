The Christina Applegate And Jenny McCarthy Moment That Angered The Internet
In August 2021, famed TV star Christina Applegate shared heartbreaking news about her health on X, formerly known as Twitter: "Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It's been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition." Applegate further acknowledged that her path had been rough, but she continued moving forward. Before that the "Married...with Children" alum had a double mastectomy due to breast cancer, and subsequently opted to have her fallopian tubes and ovaries removed as a preventative precaution.
"My cousin passed away from ovarian cancer in 2008," she told Today in 2017. "I could prevent that. That's how I've taken control of everything." The no-nonsense actor described her approach to life: "I used to be a stressed-out person. I'm not anymore. I try to find the lining in everything in life." And her sense of humor is a major factor as she jokingly quipped, "Now, let's hope I don't get hit by a bus." That grace has carried Applegate through some difficult times, including one incident in 2019 which although not life-threatening was supremely cringe-worthy.
According to the Daily Mail, the lovable star was nominated for an Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series Emmy, for her show "Dead to Me." On the red carpet outside of the venue, she encountered then-Fox News correspondent Jenny McCarthy who was woefully underprepared to interview her, and fans on social media went into a tizzy at the results.
McCarthy put her foot in her mouth
Jenny McCarthy is a versatile actor, TV personality, and autism awareness advocate who's had multiple high-profile jobs including, most recently, being a judge on the reality competition, "The Masked Singer," and starring in "Donnie Loves Jenny," a reality show about her life with her husband Donnie Wahlberg. She's also written several books about autism and childbirth, but for such an accomplished person, McCarthy completely tanked her interview with Christina Applegate at the 2019 Emmy Awards.
"I grew up watching you, of course, and I was like, oh my God, I want to be her when I'm older. Unfortunately, I didn't get that lucky," she gushed upon laying eyes on the actor. Fans were quick to point out on X that the two are only a year apart in age, with one posting, "Jenny McCarthy (age 46) trying to make it sound like she 'grew up' watching Christina Applegate (age 47) is so shady." Another fan hilariously wrote, "Is Jenny McCarthy drunk?" and followed it up with: "Christina seemed annoyed by the whole interview." The conversation then got even weirder.
Regarding Applegate's nomination for "Dead to Me," McCarthy erroneously stated, "Tonight you're nominated for your own show — what does that feel like? First time, right?!" The star easily dealt with McCarthy's gaff, responding, "Well, no [...] 'Samantha Who?' a couple [of] times, but that's okay, we don't have to talk about that!" The fact is, Applegate was nominated for both a Primetime Emmy and a Golden Globe award for that show in 2008 and 2009.
Applegate easily got past the awkward interview
Fans had a field day with Jenny McCarthy's grievous errors regarding Christina Applegate and her career. One angry X user stated, "Jenny McCarthy is RUINING the red carpet. I am concerned about her germs getting on actual famous people who have talent." E! News also posted a red-carpet interview during which Giuliana Rancic spoke to Applegate that also had a noticeable issue that, thankfully, was not nearly as bad as McCarthy's errors.
After the actor confirmed that her dress was custom made by Vera Wang — noting it was the first time she'd ever had one made — her daughter, Sadie Grace, was brought up. Rancic asked if the little girl was watching their live show, to which Applegate slyly responded, "I don't know if she's watching E! right now, you know?" Rancic took the shade in stride, remarking, "We hope."
It had been announced that Applegate was to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and she told Rancic that she used to walk down that street as a kid and fantasize about getting one. Her dream finally came true as she shared a picture of her with no shoes on, standing on her star, on X in November 2022. "Barefoot. For some with MS the feeling of shoes may hurt or make us feel off balance. So today I was me. Barefoot," Applegate wrote proudly.