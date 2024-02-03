Little-Known Facts About Nikki Haley's Husband Michael Haley

As the spouse of presidential hopeful Nikki Haley, Michael Haley is accustomed to spending time in the spotlight. From 2011 to 2017, when his wife was the Governor of South Carolina, Michael was known as the First Gentleman of South Carolina, a title that he continues to use unofficially in its acronym form (FGOSC) for his personal Instagram account.

In 2012, Nikki published "Can't Is Not an Option," a memoir that includes details about her husband's early life and their romance. During Nikki's campaign for the Republican presidential nomination, the book garnered attention, revealing some little-known facts about Michael's life. For instance, in January 2024, the story of why Nikki gave her husband a new name made headlines after a political correspondent posted a page of her memoir on social media.

Nikki and Michael have been together since 1989. However, during the early days of their relationship, Nikki was nervous about telling her parents that she and Michael were dating. It also took time to convince her parents that they were in love and wanted to get married. "If you think you can find me someone who will love me more than him and who will take care of me better than him, then I will listen to you," she recalled challenging her parents in her memoir. She persuaded them, and Nikki and Michael got married in 1996 and have two children: Rena Haley Jackson and Nalin Haley. Here are some other details about Michael.