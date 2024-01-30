Nikki Haley Didn't Pursue Her Husband Michael When They Met

Nikki Haley's husband, Michael Haley, plays a prominent role in her quest to become the Republican Party's presidential nominee for the 2024 election. Michael is a Major serving in the South Carolina Army National Guard, and his military career is featured in one of her campaign ads. Nikki has observed that her bond with Michael is one of the things motivating her to pursue the presidency. "I'm doing this for my husband and his military brothers and sisters. They need to know their sacrifice matters," she commented at a campaign event, per CBS News.

The couple have been together since 1989 and married since 1996. In honor of their 19th anniversary in 2015, Nikki posted a picture on Facebook of herself and Michael with their arms around each other, captioning it, "We have grown up, lived, laughed, and loved together. How fun it has been!" Even though they've enjoyed a close bond for decades, Nikki and Michael's relationship almost didn't get off the ground, since Michael was dating someone else when he first met Nikki.

Nikki was 17 at the time, and Michael was 19. She was a brand-new freshman at Clemson University and connected with Michael through an old friend who was also his roommate. Sparks flew immediately. However, Nikki had never dated anyone before, so she wasn't in a hurry to jump into a relationship. Once Nikki discovered Michael was already attached, she abandoned any romantic aspirations. Then fate intervened, giving Nikki and Michael a second chance.