Why Nikki Haley Gave Her Husband A New Name

Nikki Haley, former Governor of South Carolina and 2024 candidate for the Republican presidential nomination, quickly became a household name nationwide during her campaign, earning both fans and critics. In late December 2023, polling showed that Haley was closing in on Republican frontrunner Donald Trump in the important state of New Hampshire. Shortly thereafter, she raised eyebrows by failing to cite slavery as a cause of the American Civil War.

But Haley also caught the public's attention for another reason: her relationship with her longtime husband, Michael Haley. The thing is, his name isn't actually Michael. It's William, Bill for short. Or, rather, it used to be William.

Have you ever met someone and thought, "Gee, you don't look like a John. You look more like an Andrew to me"? Well, that's essentially how Nikki felt about William Haley's name when they were first dating, according to a recently-resurfaced clip from her 2012 memoir, "Can't Is Not an Option: My American Story." But rather than getting used to the name as many would have done, Nikki simply started calling her beau by a different name.