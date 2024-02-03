Tragic Details Of Sandra Bullock's Life

Motherhood has been an exceptional experience for Sandra Bullock. "Right now, I don't want to create anything that takes me away from just being present," she told "Good Morning America" in 2022. "I don't want to be doing a lot of things at one time that don't service the one thing that I want to be around — my family."

But there have also been challenges for her to navigate. In an interview with BET (via USA Today), Bullock reflected on how she speaks to her son about racism. "It's an open conversation that we have. He fully understands what that means. He doesn't understand why people judge each other based on color of their skin, but he knows they do," she said. "He also knows that there's sexism, he knows that there's homophobia."

In 2021, she discussed race on an episode of "Red Table Talk" and how she approached it with her children. "As a white parent who loves her children more than life itself, I'm scared of everything," she said. "I know I'm laying all kinds of existential anxiety on them. I have to think about what they're gonna experience leaving the home. They're gonna have my fear. But how can I make sure that my anxiety is accurate, protective." In the same chat, she commented on how her son has been aware of racism since childhood and is allowed to "see everything on television" to educate himself.