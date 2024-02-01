Dolly Parton's Sister Brutally Compared Elle King And Taylor Swift After Opry Controversy

Dolly Parton has yet to react to Elle King's performance as of this writing, and it's possible she never will based on a quote from a 2023 interview. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Parton admonished the idea of "cancel culture" and said, "We all make mistakes." She mentioned that, due to her religious beliefs, she thinks "everybody deserves a second chance," explaining, "If God can forgive you, we all should forgive one another." With that in mind, Parton likely won't hold a grudge against Elle King for her "Opry Goes Dolly" performance.

That being said, she'll probably remain on better terms with Taylor Swift. Swift and Parton are two powerhouses of the music industry (who have tied on a major record, both having rerecorded songs that hit number one like the originals). If Stella Parton manifested a collaboration, the world would be better for it. The two singers are also fans of each other. While speaking to Taste of Country Nights on singers elevating concert performances, Parton said, "Well good Lord, who could be better than Taylor Swift?" The "9 to 5" singer added, "Yay Taylor, you go!"

Parton's interview with The Hollywood Reporter included a quote from Swift, who said, "Dolly is a force of evolution and transformation in our industry, but she does it with such playful levity it almost looks effortless." Swift commended Parton for trying new things with her career and added: "She's a legendary empath and the storyteller for the ages. She's also having the most fun doing it."