Inside Dolly Parton's Relationship With Her Sister Stella Parton

Even before Dolly Parton made it big in the country music world, she had a gaggle of loyal fans by her side: Her brothers and sisters. The country music star has a whopping 11 siblings, ranging from 6 years older to 13 years younger than her.

Several of Dolly's siblings share her passion for entertaining and have taken their own steps into the music industry. Of these, the most famous might be Stella Parton, who has forged a successful career in her own right. In 1975, Stella founded her record label, Soul, Country and Blues. She then released her debut album, "I Want to Hold You (In My Dreams Tonight)," whose titular single was a major hit. Over the years, she's released 39 albums featuring 32 charting singles. She has also starred in several touring Broadway shows, including "Seven Brides for Seven Brothers," "Best Little Whorehouse in Texas," "Pump Boys & Dinettes," and "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes."

Sisterhood isn't always a walk in the park, and that's especially true when both sisters exist in the public sphere. Stella and Dolly Parton haven't always seen eye to eye — but in the end, they always affirm their love for each other. Here, we take a look at the highlights of their sibling relationship.