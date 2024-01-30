A Look At Kylie Kelce's Gorgeous Transformation

Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt), the beloved wife of Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Kelce, has become a prominent figure in the pop culture sphere. Of course, there's her connection to her NFL husband, but there's also brother-in-law Travis Kelce's new girlfriend, the one and only Taylor Swift.

While Kylie did indeed marry into a very famous sports family, she sure does not seem to care about being a celebrity. Her humble nature and easygoing personality have endeared her to many. As an unnamed source gushed to People in January 2024, "Kylie is so great. She's very sweet and level-headed, very cool. Everybody loves her, like everybody." Despite the demands of being married to an NFL star and the responsibilities of motherhood, Kylie manages to navigate her busy life with grace, earning her a reputation as a generous, funny, and philanthropic woman. As People's tipster said, Kylie is "one of those people where you meet her, and immediately you're like, you're amazing."

Of course, being Jason Kelce's other half is only part of her story. Here's how Kylie Kelce went from star student athlete to reluctant public figure.