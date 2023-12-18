Inside Jason Kelce's Relationship With Kylie Kelce

Travis Kelce isn't the only Kelce brother grabbing headlines recently. Despite all the fanfare surrounding his younger brother, Jason Kelce has been shining in his own light. The Philadelphia Eagles fan-favorite has always been known for his toughness on the field. However, during the 2022 NFL season, he teamed up with Travis to launch their "New Heights" podcast and have charmed fans with their equally hilarious personalities and the brotherly Kelce bond.

In addition to the hit podcast, Jason was granted his own Amazon Prime documentary, "Kelce" which gave an intimate look at his life and the second half of his career. In the documentary, the 2018 Super Bowl champ showcased the people around him who keep him grounded, like his wife Kylie Kelce. On "Kelce," the couple showed just how normal their marriage is, whether it's arguing over what to bring to the hospital room before giving birth, or not wanting to splurge on things like a $4000 Super Bowl ticket for their toddler. Kylie's introduction into the Kelce family wasn't as high-profile as Taylor Swift's relationship with Travis, but it wasn't long before she felt part of the crew. "I was on the outside at the beginning because I married in," she told ABC News (via Entertainment Tonight). "And the most amazing part is that I was welcomed in with open arms."

Here's everything you need to know about this down-to-earth couple.