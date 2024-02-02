Who Is Nikki Haley's Son In Law, Joshua Jackson?

Both Joshua Jackson and Rena Haley were on hand to support Nikki Haley during a rally in Concord, New Hampshire in January 2024. Unfortunately for Nikki, she lost the primary to her opponent, former President Donald Trump. But that didn't stop Nikki from keeping upbeat when her family joined her on stage as she vowed to fight on.

Now, as far as how Nikki feels about her son-in-law, it seems like he's very much a part of the Haley family. Not only has he shown his support for his mother-in-law's presidential campaign, but it seems like Jackson is very close with her as well. In April 2023, Nikki shared a family photo on Facebook from her daughter Rena Haley's wedding. In the pic, Nikki has her hand on Jackson's arm and captioned her post with, "We had the sweetest weekend celebrating Rena and Josh. Thankful for our sweet family and friends who joined us in supporting and celebrating them. Rena and Josh, we could not be more proud of both of you!"

Rena, meanwhile, has made it no secret that her first year as a wife has been anything but uneventful. She wrote on Instagram, "This year, my mom announced her run for president. Josh and I planned a wedding, got married, went on our honeymoon, and bought our first home," adding, "We traveled to many debates and campaign events. [...] Josh's football team won the state championship... and the list goes on."