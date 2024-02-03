Who Are Nikki Haley's Parents?

As an aspiring Republican presidential nominee, Nikki Haley's personal and political life continues to attract attention as people seek to learn more about her. Haley entered politics in 2004 when she was elected to the South Carolina State House. Six years later, she won South Carolina's gubernatorial election and became the first Asian American woman to become a governor in the U.S.

In her 2012 memoir, "Can't Is Not an Option," Haley credits her parents for her success in life. "I am only an echo — an imperfect imitation — of my remarkable parents," she writes. "If I'm tough and determined, it's because of them." Haley's parents, Raj and Ajit Randhawa, hail from India's Punjab region. Raj, her mom, came from a prosperous background, with a large home and a staff to care for their house and family. She earned a law degree and was a prospective candidate to become India's first female judge.

Ajit, Haley's dad, came from a military family. Every year he spent two months of his summer break with his parents and resided with an uncle the rest of the time. Raj and Ajit's marriage was arranged by their families, although the couple did get to meet at a resort before their wedding. Their oldest child, Haley's brother Mitti, was born 19 months later.