The Stunning Transformation Of Julianna Margulies

The following article mentions sexual misconduct.

From an early age, Julianna Margulies was drawn to the art of acting, partly because she liked the idea of pretending to be another person for a while. "I love putting on someone else's shoes," she told Deadline in 2022. "I find a tremendous amount of freedom in acting, and it probably stems from my childhood of always being in the wrong outfit, the wrong shoes, the wrong country and the wrong accent."

While she might've felt "wrong" about certain pieces of her life, Margulies certainly was right when it came to pursuing an acting career. The Spring Valley, New York, native has also never been afraid to take on different types of characters, knowing that it might lead to a bit of self-discovery. "That's what I love about acting, you get to find little pieces of yourself in every character you play," Margulies even once told the BBC.

Years after booking her first onscreen role in 1991, the actor has also gone on to become one of the most critically acclaimed stars in the industry, earning 10 Emmy nods and three wins, along with 12 Golden Globe nominations and a win. And as someone who always enjoys a good challenge, Margulies is still far from being done.