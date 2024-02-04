What We Know About Reese Witherspoon And Jim Toth's Divorce Settlement
Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth took us all by surprise when they announced the end of their 12-year marriage in March 2023. At the time, a source informed People that there were no hard feelings between the exes, and their son's happiness remained their number one priority. That statement rang true upon learning about their fair settlement, which didn't lead to the kind of messy divorce that typically leaves celebrities nearly penniless. But, although the end of their relationship was amicable and rather normal, the start was quite chaotic.
In a 2012 Elle interview, "The Morning Show" star recalled how an inebriated man started flirting with her at a friend's party without realizing just how rude he was being as he slurred his words and pointed at her. Luckily, "Jim came over and said, 'Please excuse my friend. He's just broken up with someone.'" As Witherspoon pointed out, "Jim was a really good friend, pulling him out of that situation. That's just kind of who he is, a really good person."
They started dating around January 2010, and it didn't take too long for the celebrity couple to realize they were perfect for each other because Toth popped the question in December, as Us Weekly confirmed. Witherspoon and Toth tied the knot in March 2011 and welcomed their first and only child, Tennessee James, in September 2012. Given their long history, it's only natural that both parties wanted to end things in a drama-free way, but their prenuptial agreement also saved them some time and money.
There were no million dollar payouts in their divorce settlement
Reese Witherspoon filed for divorce from Jim Toth in April 2023, citing irreconcilable differences, and by August they'd reached a swift settlement. According to legal documents obtained by People, neither party was ordered to shell out a penny in spousal support. Each simply agreed to pay their personal lawyer's fees but otherwise, they split the overall costs of the divorce. Since Toth and Witherspoon didn't want their son, Tennessee James, to bear the brunt of it, they settled for joint custody and, per Fox News, a parenting plan that prioritizes his well-being.
They also promised to refrain from speaking negatively about each other around Tennessee. Neither of them requested child support either. The divorce settlement also outlined how Witherspoon and Toth would divide their assets. "All household furniture, furnishings, appliances, art, and other items of personal property have been divided to the mutual satisfaction of the parties," the documents clarified, according to People. "Each party is awarded his or her own clothing, jewelry, and personal items free and clear of any and all claims of the other party."
Meanwhile, responsibility for their various vehicles fell to whoever was listed as the owner. Additionally, they agreed to retain control over any items they acquired before their marital union. The former couple understandably wanted to keep their divorce private, so they signed a perpetual nondisclosure agreement that prevented them from publicly discussing the terms of the settlement. Ultimately, the prenup helped protect Witherspoon's stunning net worth.
There were conflicting reports about the reasons behind the split
According to Radar Online, cracks started to appear in Jim Toth and Reese Witherspoon's marriage after he left behind his promising career as a CAA agent and joined Quibi, a streaming platform that shut down less than six months after launching. An insider revealed to the outlet that although the "Legally Blonde" star was iffy about the move because of the massive risk attached, her then-husband assured her that it would result in massive gains for them. Another source shared a similar story with The Sun, explaining that the couple grew apart after selling their production company Hello Sunshine for a whopping $900 million.
The insider detailed how it drastically reduced their shared interests and drove the couple further and further apart. Another source told People that their marriage lost its spark since Witherspoon's jam-packed schedule prevented them from spending quality time together. Although there were several signs that Witherspoon and Toth's divorce was messier than they let on, they do seem better because of it. In July, a few months after announcing their split, Toth was spotted vacationing with a mystery woman. Although Witherspoon doesn't seem to have sparked a new romance just yet, she hasn't closed herself off from love.
An Us Weekly source claimed that the lovable star had stepped back into the dating scene with people she had been introduced to by mutual friends. They added, "In an ideal world, she'd love to meet someone special in 2024 and eventually settle down again," but stressed that Witherspoon wasn't rushing into anything.