What We Know About Reese Witherspoon And Jim Toth's Divorce Settlement

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth took us all by surprise when they announced the end of their 12-year marriage in March 2023. At the time, a source informed People that there were no hard feelings between the exes, and their son's happiness remained their number one priority. That statement rang true upon learning about their fair settlement, which didn't lead to the kind of messy divorce that typically leaves celebrities nearly penniless. But, although the end of their relationship was amicable and rather normal, the start was quite chaotic.

In a 2012 Elle interview, "The Morning Show" star recalled how an inebriated man started flirting with her at a friend's party without realizing just how rude he was being as he slurred his words and pointed at her. Luckily, "Jim came over and said, 'Please excuse my friend. He's just broken up with someone.'" As Witherspoon pointed out, "Jim was a really good friend, pulling him out of that situation. That's just kind of who he is, a really good person."

They started dating around January 2010, and it didn't take too long for the celebrity couple to realize they were perfect for each other because Toth popped the question in December, as Us Weekly confirmed. Witherspoon and Toth tied the knot in March 2011 and welcomed their first and only child, Tennessee James, in September 2012. Given their long history, it's only natural that both parties wanted to end things in a drama-free way, but their prenuptial agreement also saved them some time and money.