Meet The Princess Peregrine Pearson Dated Before Sophie Turner

Following her split from boybander Joe Jonas, Sophia Turner's reported new beau is Peregrine Pearson. In January 2024, she shared him on Instagram for the first time when she tagged him in a collection of ski trip photos. Although Turner's relationship history includes the famous Jonas Brothers musician, Pearson may have her beat as far as famous exes go — he used to date royalty.

Pearson and Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark dated from 2020 to 2023. The abolition of the Greek monarchy in 1974 means the royal family's titles hold no political power. However, they still have lavish lives. Maria-Olympia is the eldest of Prince Pavlos and Princess Marie-Chantal Miller's five children. She was raised in London for most of her life. Due to a familial connection between Maria-Olympia's grandfather King Constantine II and Prince Philip, her godfather is none other than King Charles III.

Maria-Olympia is a model. Her passion for fashion started when she was a child, and she recounted early memories of her love of couture in a 2020 interview with British Vogue. The princess divulged that she attended her first couture show when she was 10, almost 11, years old. She told the outlet, "I went to a Valentino show with my mother and father in Rome and I remember sitting on my father's lap and thinking this is unbelievable."