Who Is Peregrine Pearson, Sophie Turner's Reported New Beau?

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' relationship garnered much public interest when they announced their divorce in 2023. Plenty of drama swirled around the divorcing couple, including nasty accusations of neglectful parenting. The news cycle surrounding the pair has since died down, and things currently seem amicable between Jonas and Turner. Now, enjoying freedom after a messy divorce has allowed Turner to start dating again.

The "Game of Thrones" star has reportedly found herself in a private whirlwind romance with aristocrat Peregrine "Perry" Pearson. The reserved individuals haven't disclosed much about their relationship. Nonetheless, they were first seen together publicly in October 2023, a few months after Jonas and Turner's separation. In December 2023, the Daily Mail reported that the couple was blissfully in the "honeymoon stage" of their new relationship.

According to a close source, the outlet reported that Turner initially only wanted a "fling" with Pearson, but things grew into something more. He made the actor very happy and took her mind off her devastating divorce. And Turner's new beau friend isn't just some random guy she met on the street. Pearson has an interesting history ... he will be a Viscount, after all.