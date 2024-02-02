What Happened To Jessica More After Leaving Below Deck?
Drama is a requirement for any show running on Bravo, and the "Below Deck" franchise certainly delivers every time. Having a yacht crew composed of young, single members living and working together for weeks on end is bound to create some problems, and result in a bit of heartbreak. For Jessica More on "Below Deck: Mediterranean," her time on the show revolved around her blossoming relationship with Rob Westergaard, and the subsequent breakup that occurred after the season ended.
More made her "Below Deck" debut on "Med" Season 5 as the third stew, and became a fan-favorite with her personality and attitude on the boat. She caught the eye of Westergaard early in the season, and they bonded quickly, even expressing love for each other while still on the boat. Despite some of the challenges that faced them on the ship, the couple took a trip to Bali together after filming wrapped, but they split six months later. Since leaving the "Below Deck" franchise, More has faced some challenges, but she always seems to come out stronger for it.
Jessica More had a daughter
Jessica More's time on "Below Deck" was full of ups and downs, but since leaving, she's hit some special milestones in life. Perhaps the biggest change in Jessica More's life since leaving "Below Deck: Mediterranean" is the new addition to her family. In October 2022, More gave birth to her first child, a daughter named Charli Ella. More expressed her love and gratitude for becoming a mother in an Instagram post announcing her daughter's birth.
"For once in my life I knew I was exactly where I was destined to be. Holding you and becoming your mother is a joy and love I didn't know was even possible. Welcome earth side my love," she said.
More hasn't publicly named who her daughter's father is, but she did tell Showbiz Cheat Sheet that he isn't tied to the yachting industry. She also revealed that she was planning to live in Fort Lauderdale where he lives, so that they can co-parent together even though they aren't romantically involved anymore.
More changed careers when she became a mom
Lots of crew members that appear on the "Below Deck" franchise are returning yachties who work on multiple seasons of the show, but for Jessica More, one season was enough. She did continue to work in the yachting industry after leaving the show, but left the job in 2022 as she was planning to welcome her first child.
"I'm taking courses now to get my broker's license," she told Showbiz Cheat Sheet regarding her career change. "I had my real estate license in L.A. so I'm just going to get my real estate broker's license for Florida."
Despite the hope and optimism More expressed at these changes in her life, she's kept it real on social media by discussing the highs and lows of becoming a parent and moving while also changing careers. In an Instagram post celebrating one month since giving birth to her daughter, More wrote, "This past month has been the most magical, transformative, trying month of my life. [...] It truly takes a village. And I'm so grateful, love y'all."