What Happened To Jessica More After Leaving Below Deck?

Drama is a requirement for any show running on Bravo, and the "Below Deck" franchise certainly delivers every time. Having a yacht crew composed of young, single members living and working together for weeks on end is bound to create some problems, and result in a bit of heartbreak. For Jessica More on "Below Deck: Mediterranean," her time on the show revolved around her blossoming relationship with Rob Westergaard, and the subsequent breakup that occurred after the season ended.

More made her "Below Deck" debut on "Med" Season 5 as the third stew, and became a fan-favorite with her personality and attitude on the boat. She caught the eye of Westergaard early in the season, and they bonded quickly, even expressing love for each other while still on the boat. Despite some of the challenges that faced them on the ship, the couple took a trip to Bali together after filming wrapped, but they split six months later. Since leaving the "Below Deck" franchise, More has faced some challenges, but she always seems to come out stronger for it.