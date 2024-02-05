How NFL Star Christian McCaffrey Pulled Off His Surprise Proposal To Olivia Culpo

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may be the most talked about, but they're hardly the first football-centric celebrity super couple; plenty of other gridiron guys have gotten involved with high-profile ladies. Take, for example, NFL star Christian McCaffrey and his model fiancé, Olivia Culpo. The super-rich former Miss Universe and the San Francisco 49ers running back were first rumored to be dating in 2019, even though Culpo had previously sworn off athletes. However, since then, she's become a sideline regular at his games, and in April 2023, McCaffrey ensured he would never need another cheerleader by popping the question.

The loved-up couple was enjoying a spring trip to Utah at the time, and Culpo, by her own admission, wasn't feeling it. In an effort to keep the model guessing, McCaffrey was playing hard to get — too hard in Culpo's opinion. In a TikTok video for Amazon Live, she lamented, "I tried to hint at what [ring] I wanted and he was just so uninterested," acknowledging that she was becoming increasingly irritated with his behavior. In fact, the model readily admitted that her "feelings were getting hurt" by how unengaged McCaffrey seemed to be in engagement ring shopping.

However, Culpo concluded that his entire act was just a ruse, noting, "He just wanted it to be a surprise." While driving through the stunning red rock canyon scenery, McCaffrey led Culpo to a spot covered in flowers and got down on one knee (via Instagram). There, he presented a delighted Culpo with a lavish oval-cut diamond engagement ring that, thankfully, she loved.