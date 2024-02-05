The Cringiest Moments In Soap Opera History

Actor Greg Rikaart, who also stars on "Days Of Our Lives," has played Kevin Fisher on more than 1,500 episodes of "The Young and the Restless." Any character who sticks around on daytime for that long is bound to have some ups and downs, which Rikaart discussed in an interview with Michael Fairman TV. "Certainly some of the stuff earlier on was more challenging, but I also appreciate and really love some of the more lighthearted stuff that Kevin gets to do [now]," he reflected.

One of those challenging storylines involved Kevin being forced to rob banks. That sounds like standard soap fare, no? What made this storyline so cringeworthy is that Kevin was forced to rob banks while wearing a giant chipmunk head ... and visions of the chipmunk haunted him for long afterwards. It even talked to him at his worst moments.

It seems that Rikaart knows full well just how out-there the storyline was. He told TV Guide that he initially thought the show's writers were mad at him because they'd given him such ridiculous material. "That story was probably the hardest thing I've ever done," he said. "It was hard to make it make sense." The Chipmunk Bandit is still legendary among fans of "The Young and the Restless." In a discussion on the Soaps.com forums, one fan wrote, "Truly the stupidest & most embarrassing [storyline] I think I have ever scene [sic] on a soap."