Inside Jack McBrayer And Alexander Skarsgard's Unexpectedly Close Friendship

During the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, while promoting his film "Infinity Pool," Alexander Skarsgard revealed that Jack McBrayer once tried to eat his kidney. Skarsgard shared details of the frightening ordeal on the Sundance Instagram when an interviewer asked the "True Blood" actor about his scariest vacation story. He then joked about meeting his friend McBrayer on vacation, adding the detail about the "30 Rock" star's attempt to eat his organs. McBrayer defended himself by saying, "I can explain. I went from a vegan diet but was lacking in protein."

This type of comedic interaction has become synonymous with the duo. The pair often attend events together and walk the red carpet, and they love an opportunity to play up their bromance. For example, in 2022, Skarsgard acted as the Grand Marshal for the Talladega superspeedway NASCAR Cup Series race. He brought McBrayer along, and the men made the most of their photo opportunities.

They held hands and gave photographers various wacky poses. They also attended the 2024 Emmy Awards together and held up papers with each other's names. Skarsgard, however, put a thumbs down while holding up McBrayer's handwritten name. They have charmed their way into becoming the internet's favorite famous besties.