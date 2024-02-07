Inside Jack McBrayer And Alexander Skarsgard's Unexpectedly Close Friendship
During the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, while promoting his film "Infinity Pool," Alexander Skarsgard revealed that Jack McBrayer once tried to eat his kidney. Skarsgard shared details of the frightening ordeal on the Sundance Instagram when an interviewer asked the "True Blood" actor about his scariest vacation story. He then joked about meeting his friend McBrayer on vacation, adding the detail about the "30 Rock" star's attempt to eat his organs. McBrayer defended himself by saying, "I can explain. I went from a vegan diet but was lacking in protein."
This type of comedic interaction has become synonymous with the duo. The pair often attend events together and walk the red carpet, and they love an opportunity to play up their bromance. For example, in 2022, Skarsgard acted as the Grand Marshal for the Talladega superspeedway NASCAR Cup Series race. He brought McBrayer along, and the men made the most of their photo opportunities.
They held hands and gave photographers various wacky poses. They also attended the 2024 Emmy Awards together and held up papers with each other's names. Skarsgard, however, put a thumbs down while holding up McBrayer's handwritten name. They have charmed their way into becoming the internet's favorite famous besties.
Alexander Skarsgard and Jack McBrayer used to be neighbors
Skarsgard and McBrayer have given slightly different accounts of the start of their friendship. In the Sundance Instagram video, Skarsgard said they met on vacation. But, in an Associated Press (AP) video from 2019, McBrayer shared that the actors originally met in New York but became neighbors in Los Angeles. According to the comedian, they used to attend the same parties and hit it off.
The friends love creating this narrative that McBrayer has a slight obsession with Skarsgard, which they played into that in the AP video. McBrayer told an interviewer to ask Skarsgard about a telescope, and he responded by joking that he moved to New York because McBrayer had a telescope fixed on his L.A. home.
"I had to move to New York because he was watching me daily, daily. To the point where I didn't have a TV when I moved in, and after a couple of months, I got one. And I turn it on and I get a phone call and it's like 'you got a television,'" he shared with a laugh. Hollywood first took notice of their friendship in 2012, but they may have been friends far longer.
Skarsgard and McBrayer had a show together
Their red-carpet antics and stories about each other make them a perfect comedic pair. Therefore, it feels fitting that they had a "Funny or Die" web series together. "Alex & Jack Save The Artic" consists of three videos that run between four and six minutes. The series plays into the idea of Skarsgard being this resourceful traveling man and McBrayer enjoying his home comforts.
The pair teamed up with Greenpeace to produce the videos as part of the "Save the Arctic" campaign. They spent nine days in the Arctic on a boat together, sharing a bunk. Skarsgard was the one to encourage McBrayer to take the journey.
"I've been trying to get him to come visit me in Sweden or travel. He's very happy at his pool in Los Angeles and I was very happy when he said 'I'll consider traveling and going on a little adventure,'" Skarsgard shared with Esquire. Skarsgard has had a few public romances, including his relationship with Kate Bosworth, and Skarsgard's relationship with Alexa Chung, but his most enduring and long-lasting public relationship seems to be his friendship with McBrayer.