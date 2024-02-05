How Many Tattoos Does Paris Jackson Have? Her 2024 Grammys Look Has Everyone Talking

Paris Jackson has transformed for the 2024 Grammys, and she hid all of her tattoos from view. It was quite a feat considering Jackson has over 80 tattoos. While we don't know that every single one of her tattoos was hidden — it's not like she walked the red carpet in a see-through dress — we couldn't see any underneath her black one-shoulder gown that bared quite a bit of midriff.

Jackson spoke with "Entertainment Tonight" on the Grammys red carpet about why she decided to go for a new, clear skinned look for the big event: "Well, I like switching things up. I love my tattoos, I love my piercings, I love all the body modification stuff, art," Jackson explained, "and also sometimes, I don't want it to distract from the art that is the fashion I'm wearing. And it gives the dress its own moment, you know?" As for how long it took to cover it all up, Jackson told "Entertainment Tonight," "it took a few hours."

As for how she went about covering up her many tattoos, she posted an Instagram Reel depicting the process with the caption, "#CoverFX meant business when they said total cover cream foundation would have me covered." Cover FX posted links to all of the products they used to get Paris ready for the red carpet, and we have to admit that with how well her tattoos — of all colors — were covered, it was a pretty good reference.