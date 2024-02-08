Inside The Relationship Between Soap Opera Stars Sofia Pernas And Justin Hartley
In November 2019, "This is Us" actor Justin Hartley shocked the entertainment world and his ex-wife Chrishell Stause when he pulled the plug on their marriage. A few months later, the actor was spotted with his former "The Young and the Restless" co-star Sofia Pernas during the lockdown period of the pandemic. It was definitely the start of something new between Hartley and Pernas, even though the two actors had met years earlier on the set of the hit CBS soap, on which Pernas played Marisa Sierras and Hartley played Adam Newman.
Hartley and Pernas' relationship timeline might sound like a storyline straight out of a soap opera, but in real life, it really isn't. That's because the couple likes to keep things as low-key and drama-free as possible. "It's incredible when you're not forcing things," Hartey said in an interview with Haute Living in 2021. "It doesn't have to be that hard. You just meet the right person and you just go, 'Oh, this is amazing." The two appeared together at the 2024 Golden Globes, so it seems like things continue to go well.
Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas' relationship came as a surprise
Justin Hartley first met Sofia Pernas back in 2015, when she starred as Marisa Sierras on "The Young and the Restless," who was the girlfriend of Noah Newman, the nephew of Hartley's character Adam Newman. Interestingly enough, Pernas was good friends with Hartley's girlfriend and then wife, Chrishell Stause, during their time on the set of the soap together. While no evidence suggests Hartley's breakup with Stause overlapped with his relationship with Pernas, his ex-wife was still left blindsided by it all. During the fourth season of "Selling Sunset," Stause reportedly said (via Cosmopolitan), "My ex-husband Justin is remarried to someone I know from back in the day, pretty well, and a lot of things made sense after finding that out."
Now, as far as the drama in Hartley and Pernas' life, that is pretty much the public extent of it because the couple likes to remain under the radar as much as possible. It seems that Hartley doesn't want the Adam Newman-like trouble in his real life.
While they kept rather quiet about their union throughout 2020, both Hartley and Pernas did show their love and support for one another on social media. They made their social media debut on New Year's Day in 2021 and since then it's been nothing but fun red-carpet outings, birthday tributes, vacations, and memories. The couple decided they wanted to be together forever when they tied the knot in March 2021.
Justin and Sofia keep things very low key
Justin Hartley doesn't talk much publicly about his marriage to Sofia Pernas, but in his Haute Living interview back in 2021, he made it no secret that his heart is content with the brunette beauty. "When I re-met her, I just knew. It's so interesting about the human heart and human mind," he said, and interviewer Laura Schreffler even noted that Hartley brightened when Pernas' name came up. "It's not a codependency; I'm just at peace with myself. I feel loved and I feel appreciated. I know she feels the same way. We just have a really great relationship and a really terrific family. It's healthy and it's wonderful."
Clearly, Pernas feels the same way. She shared an Instagram birthday tribute to her main squeeze back in January 2022 and called Hartley "my one-in-a-solar system. Thank you for being such a giver, and just being all around perfect." Hartley also couldn't hold back the love he has for his wife when he wrote on her birthday in July 2021, "This amazing woman makes me laugh out loud every single day. Here's to taking down oysters all over the world! I love you very much!" For Hartley and Pernas, it seems that their "This is Us" story has nothing but happiness and good vibes.