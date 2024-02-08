Inside The Relationship Between Soap Opera Stars Sofia Pernas And Justin Hartley

Justin Hartley first met Sofia Pernas back in 2015, when she starred as Marisa Sierras on "The Young and the Restless," who was the girlfriend of Noah Newman, the nephew of Hartley's character Adam Newman. Interestingly enough, Pernas was good friends with Hartley's girlfriend and then wife, Chrishell Stause, during their time on the set of the soap together. While no evidence suggests Hartley's breakup with Stause overlapped with his relationship with Pernas, his ex-wife was still left blindsided by it all. During the fourth season of "Selling Sunset," Stause reportedly said (via Cosmopolitan), "My ex-husband Justin is remarried to someone I know from back in the day, pretty well, and a lot of things made sense after finding that out."

Now, as far as the drama in Hartley and Pernas' life, that is pretty much the public extent of it because the couple likes to remain under the radar as much as possible. It seems that Hartley doesn't want the Adam Newman-like trouble in his real life.

While they kept rather quiet about their union throughout 2020, both Hartley and Pernas did show their love and support for one another on social media. They made their social media debut on New Year's Day in 2021 and since then it's been nothing but fun red-carpet outings, birthday tributes, vacations, and memories. The couple decided they wanted to be together forever when they tied the knot in March 2021.