Whatever Happened To The Cast Of So Weird?

The following article mentions drug addiction, rape, and incest.

Chances are that if you're an old school Disney Channel fan, then you probably watched "So Weird," the mystery/adventure/sci-fi series that aired on the network between 1999 and 2001. The show centered around Fiona "Fi" Phillips, a preteen who investigated and blogged about paranormal activity as she and her family traveled the country with her mom's rock band. "So Weird" was without question darker than most Disney Channel shows; Fi tried to connect some spooky happenings to her own father's inexplicable death.

While "So Weird" was only on TV for three seasons, it left a lasting impact on fans. Many even regard it as "starter horror" for viewers who were too young for more grown-up sci-fi shows like "The X-Files." Years after it ended, there are still fan sites,Instagram pages, and at least one rewatch podcast. In 2022, Entertainment Weekly named it one of the 25 best Disney Channel original series of all time. As writer Isabella Biedenharn wrote, "'So Weird' didn't get the mainstream love of shows like 'Lizzie McGuire' or 'Even Stevens' — but it still holds a special place in our weird little hearts."

With that said, many of us know what former Disney Channel stars like Hilary Duff, Miley Cyrus, and Shia LaBeouf have been up to since their child star days. But whatever happened to the cast of "So Weird?" Let's break it down.