Inside Blake Lively's Relationship With Her Sister Robyn

Chances are that if you're a fan of Blake Lively, then you're probably familiar with her relationship with her famous husband, Ryan Reynolds. Yet the "Savages" actor has another movie star in her family. We're talking about her half-sister, Robyn Lively, who is best known for starring in the 1989 cult-classic film, "Teen Witch." Blake has been very open about her special bond with Robyn, telling Access Hollywood what being her sister means to her. "It's ... another element of you," she said, adding, "She reflects the things in me that I want to be more like."

One of the ways that Blake became more like Robyn Lively was by eventually becoming an actor — even though she originally had no interest in it, it was the "family business." Blake's father was the late actor-director Ernie Lively, and her mother, Elaine Lively, is a casting agent. "When I was born I was taken straight from the hospital to my sister's movie set ... and I would go with my parents to the acting class they taught," Blake told The National.

Robyn isn't Blake's only sibling in the industry either, since her other sister, Lori, and her brothers, Eric and Jason, are all actors too. However, it's clear that Blake is the most famous Lively, thanks to the hit TV show "Gossip Girl" and movies like "Green Lantern." Despite her success, Blake and Robyn Lively have seemingly always found time to spend together. So let's go inside their special relationship.