Taylor Swift's Dad Scott Has An Unexpected Connection To Travis Kelce

Surprisingly, Scott Swift and Travis Kelce's connection began years before his romance with Taylor Swift because the "Lover" singer's dad knew an important Kansas City Chiefs family member well before the NFL star. During an episode of Travis and his brother, Jason Kelce's, "New Heights" podcast, the tight end revealed that Scott also shares his love of football and even played in college. Jason was particularly pleased when Travis confirmed that Scott started out as a linebacker but ultimately ended up playing as a center, the same position as him.

Jason jokingly urged Scott to rethink his decision to switch to a Chiefs fan because the Swifts were once avid supporters of his team, the Philadelphia Eagles, long before Travis swooped in and apparently changed their loyalties. When Travis and Scott showed up to Argentina to cheer Taylor on from the sidelines, the proud dad even sported a Chiefs lanyard. To add more salt to Jason's wounds, Scott attended the Chiefs vs. New England Patriots game, in December 2023, wearing a red sweater with "Chiefs" written in big, bold letters.

Nonetheless, Jason took it like a champion. During another episode of the "New Heights" podcast, he noted that the sweater suited Scott perfectly but joked that Eagles green would look better on him. Travis gushed, "He's rocking it, man. And he seems to be enjoying himself — everybody seems to be enjoying themselves." His Eagles star brother then quipped, "It's the wrong team but it's a nice sweater." Scott might've switched favorites after Taylor and Travis' relationship started but his association with Chiefs coach, Andy Reid, likely further swayed his opinion.