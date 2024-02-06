Does Blue Ivy Really Have A Grammy? Yep, Here's How She Got It

Blue Ivy Carter looked so grown up as she accompanied her father, Jay-Z, on stage as he accepted the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award at the 2024 Grammys. He started his speech by saying that he used to refer to his Grammy trophies as "sippy cups for Blue. But Blue's grown now ... and she has her own Grammys." He wasn't kidding; in 2021, she won a Grammy at age 9, making Blue Ivy the second-youngest ever Grammy winner.

Blue Ivy won for Best Music Video for "Brown Skin Girl," and she shares the award with Beyoncé. While the song was on the soundtrack album "The Lion King: The Gift" in 2019, the music video that won the Grammy was a part of Beyoncé's 2020 visual album "Black is King."

Blue Ivy's contribution to the song was three-fold. She has a co-writer credit, appears in the music video, and provides some of the vocals — notably starting the song by singing, "Brown skin girl / Skin just like pearls / Best thing in the world / I'd never change it for anybody else." Wizkid and SAINt JHN also join Blue Ivy and Beyoncé for vocals on the track.