Relationship Expert Tells Us King Charles' Cancer Could Make Or Break Harry & Meghan's Future

Just as likely as Prince Harry's relationship with Meghan Markle can flourish through the trial of a family member facing a health scare, things could just as easily go south for the royal twosome. Susan Trombetti tells the List that there could very well be consequences for Harry and Meghan's royal romance, especially if King Charles' cancer turns out to be far more serious than initially believed, and if Meghan doesn't do her best to patch things up with the royal family. "Notice, [Harry] is right there for his father no matter what has transpired because this is his dad," the relationship expert pointed out. "He has already lost his mother. I don't see the Duchess as someone who has tried to heal the rift." Trombetti went on to note that Meghan's apparent sway over Harry will weaken as the prince rebuilds his relationship with his father.

The matchmaker can foresee Prince Harry taking a very serious look at his marriage with Meghan in the near future if his father's health declines. "The thought of losing your father under these circumstances will cause serious reflection, and that might mean him reflecting on his relationship with Meghan, too," Trombetti predicted. "Resentment could build over time, driving a wedge between them." While the royal family rushes to make amends in light of the harrowing health news, we can all only hope that the one good thing to come out of all this is that Prince Harry makes amends with his estranged family members.