A Look Back At Toby Keith's Friendship With Blake Shelton

Nowadays, Toby Keith and Blake Shelton might hold comparable places in the country music canon but that hasn't always been the case. In the early 2000s, Shelton was an unknown artist slated to open for the late singer-songwriter while he was on tour. What started as a working relationship — with a bit of pick-up basketball added in between shows — quickly became a lifelong friendship and mutual admiration for each other's craft.

Following the news of Keith's death at 62 after an arduous fight against stomach cancer, Shelton posted a short but touching tribute to X, formerly Twitter. "Even though I knew about your battle these last few months, I still never imagined this day. Anyone who knew you knows what I mean," Shelton wrote. "You were the toughest man I ever met. Thank you brother for being a friend, a hero, and an inspiration."

The "God's Country" singer ended his tribute by saying there would never be another musician who can compare to Keith — a sentiment Shelton likely already knew back when they first started working together in 2003.