Michael Jordan's Daughter Jasmine Struggled Having A Famous Father As A Kid

Jasmine Jordan, the daughter of basketball legend Michael Jordan and his ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy, has carved out her path and identity despite growing up in the shadows of her famous father, who was a star with the Chicago Bulls for 13 seasons. Jasmine shared that Michael was a present and loving dad, even finding time to make parent-teacher conferences and take her to school whenever possible. Still, Jasmine faced intense pressure as one of Jordan's five children.

Even down to what she wore, Jasmine had to represent the family brand. According to a May 2020 chat with AndScape, Michael would only allow Jasmine to wear other brands occasionally as a child. "I was rocking a lot of Skechers, which was not OK in my father's eyes. I used to beg him, 'Please, let me get the light-up Skechers!' Or the shoes with the wheels. He would let me wear them for a day, then the next day they would end up in the trash ... It didn't matter what pair they were. It didn't matter who bought them. If they were in his house and they were on my feet, by the next day, they were in the trash." Now, as an adult, Jasmine works for her family's massive Jordan Brand empire and has worked hard to establish herself as a notable businesswoman and key player in the company.