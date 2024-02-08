Explosive Claims From Arianne Zucker's Lawsuit Against Ex Days Producer Albert Alarr Revealed
This article contains allegations of sexual harassment.
Like any good soap opera character, Nicole Walker has lived through a lot on "Days of Our Lives." Now her portrayer, actor Arianne Zucker, is experiencing her own personal drama with the daytime drama. On February 7, 2024, she filed a lawsuit against members of the "DOOL" production team, including former co-executive producer Albert Alarr. In 2023, the soap opera went through an off-camera scandal regarding Alarr, who also regularly directed episodes.
It all began in March when an investigation was launched by Sony Pictures Television, the show's distributor, in light of misconduct allegations against him. After nine weeks and dozens of interviews that brought up incidents of inappropriate comments, groping, and bullying, Sony turned over their findings to Corday Productions to determine the outcome. The production company said they would handle it, not revealing how, but Alarr ultimately retained his position.
A month later, several disheartened and dissatisfied "DOOL" castmembers circulated a petition to fire the producer, shedding more light on the disturbing allegations in the process. This time, it worked, and "Days of Our Lives" fired producer Alarr in August 2023. But now, just a short while later, Zucker has filed a personal lawsuit against Alarr, Corday Productions, and the head of the company, Ken Corday, claiming discrimination, harassment, and retaliation.
Zucker claims that DOOL was 'a hostile work environment'
Arianne Zucker started her "Days of Our Lives" career in 1998 and except for a brief hiatus from 2006 to 2008, Zucker has played Nicole Walker for 25 years, after originating the character. The "retaliation" portion of her lawsuit against Albert Alarr and other "DOOL" production heads refers to the actor's character being written off the show, her wages being cut, and the non-renewal of her contract after failed negotiations — all of which Zucker claims happened after she initially filed complaints against co-producer Alarr alongside several other castmembers.
The legal documents, published by Deadline, assert that Zucker "was subjected to constant discrimination and harassment," and was "forced to work under intolerable and illegal conditions and in a hostile work environment." It also notes that she was subject to "sexually harassing comments and nonconsensual physical touching of a sexual nature," at the hands of Alarr.
There were additional complaints about the five-time Daytime Emmy nominee receiving substandard treatment in comparison to her male counterparts. Corday Productions denies any wrongdoing, while Alarr's attorney has called her allegations both "outrageous" and "offensive," according to a statement reported by Deadline. Zucker is suing for unspecified damages.