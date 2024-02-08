Explosive Claims From Arianne Zucker's Lawsuit Against Ex Days Producer Albert Alarr Revealed

This article contains allegations of sexual harassment.

Like any good soap opera character, Nicole Walker has lived through a lot on "Days of Our Lives." Now her portrayer, actor Arianne Zucker, is experiencing her own personal drama with the daytime drama. On February 7, 2024, she filed a lawsuit against members of the "DOOL" production team, including former co-executive producer Albert Alarr. In 2023, the soap opera went through an off-camera scandal regarding Alarr, who also regularly directed episodes.

It all began in March when an investigation was launched by Sony Pictures Television, the show's distributor, in light of misconduct allegations against him. After nine weeks and dozens of interviews that brought up incidents of inappropriate comments, groping, and bullying, Sony turned over their findings to Corday Productions to determine the outcome. The production company said they would handle it, not revealing how, but Alarr ultimately retained his position.

A month later, several disheartened and dissatisfied "DOOL" castmembers circulated a petition to fire the producer, shedding more light on the disturbing allegations in the process. This time, it worked, and "Days of Our Lives" fired producer Alarr in August 2023. But now, just a short while later, Zucker has filed a personal lawsuit against Alarr, Corday Productions, and the head of the company, Ken Corday, claiming discrimination, harassment, and retaliation.