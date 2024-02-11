The Wild Theory About YouTuber Trisha Paytas' Connection To The Royal Family, Explained

Anyone in the public eye is likely to be the target of a conspiracy theory at some point or another. Several members of the royal family, in particular, have experienced this firsthand. For instance, Meghan Markle was at the heart of a royal-related conspiracy theory following the queen's funeral. Elsewhere, a second conspiracy directly related to Her Majesty's passing involved American YouTuber and influencer Trisha Paytas (who uses both she/her and they/them pronouns).

Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, 2022. At the time, Paytas was pregnant with her first child and very close to giving birth. Despite being outwardly unrelated, the super popular content creator's name trended on X, formerly known as Twitter, along with the news about the queen's passing as multiple users on the platform spread the bizarre rumor that Paytas gave birth the same day she died — and that her newborn baby was therefore the queen reincarnated. Wild? Yes, it certainly is. Not to mention impossible, because Paytas didn't give birth on September 8.

The day after the theory caught fire on social media, she cleared the air on Instagram, confirming the baby hadn't arrived yet while admitting to having no idea where the conspiracy theory originated. "Sorry to the royal family and my baby," Paytas added in the caption, noting that the theories caused many of her concerned friends to contact her. The podcaster also shared: "Condolences to the royal family. It's very disheartening to hear of the queen's passing."