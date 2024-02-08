The Lesser-Known Truth About Kylie Kelce

Kylie McDerwitt Kelce is used to being in the spotlight — she's married to NFL star Jason Kelce, after all. However, when her husband's brother, Travis Kelce, started dating Taylor Swift in 2023, the heat of the spotlight increased tenfold.

Kylie had a pretty normal life before she married into the Kelce family and became friends with Swift. She grew up in Narberth, a suburb of Philadelphia, then moved to Wayne, Pennsylvania, to pursue a degree in communications from Cabrini University. When it came to working in her field of choice, Kylie preferred to be behind the scenes. "It's not particularly my cup of tea to be in the spotlight or in front of a camera," she told Spectrum News in November 2023. "I almost feel a little guilty that people are so interested in and invested in what I'm doing," she said in another interview with "Good Morning America." "I'm like, I am trying to scrape applesauce off the couch ... this is not that fascinating. So it's funny to me. I deeply appreciate the support."

The reason Kylie often finds herself scraping applesauce off the couch is that she's the mother of three girls: Wyatt, Elliotte, and Bennett Kelce. She's been pretty open about the challenges of raising three tiny humans, and it's just one of the many reasons people love her. Once you start digging, you find that there's so much more to her than just being the wife of an NFL player.