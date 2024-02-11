Hallmark's Love & Jane: Ship It Or Skip It

Hallmark's latest film for its Loveuary event, "Love & Jane," is flawed, but there are a lot of good things about it that fans will enjoy. Alison Sweeney stars as Lilly, a woman trying to navigate her career at an advertising firm and her love life after a breakup. She's a Jane Austen enthusiast, and when she wishes the author could guide her, Austen's spirit appears, adding magic and comical moments to the story. Lilly loves the romance portrayed in the author's novels and runs a Jane Austen Society book club that meets regularly at a local pub.

While heading to the meeting, she realizes she forgot her book and quickly slips into a bookstore called Scribblers. Before she can purchase the one she needs, the surly clerk snatches it from her hand, stating that online buyers have precedence over in-store customers. The bar owner, Mr. Whitcomb (John Prowse), is very pleased with the club, telling Lilly that "having you Jane lovers around elevates the place." Sadly, he's going to close the place down soon, and she'll have to relocate the club.

Meanwhile, Lilly learns that their new client at work is aloof billionaire Trevor Fitzsimmons (Benjamin Ayres), who's starting up a new website and wants to cross-promote it with Scribblers. She recognizes him as the bookstore clerk, and while you'd think they'd have chemistry right off the bat, it actually takes almost an hour before sparks start to fly between them.