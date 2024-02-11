Maggie Gyllenhaal's Daughter Is Growing Up Fast

Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard are parents to two daughters, Ramona Sarsgaard and Gloria Ray Sarsgaard. They have grown up mostly out of the limelight, and Gyllenhaal has previously spoken about why that is. "There's something nice about being instantly recognized for what you do. But I don't feel comfortable with paparazzi intrusion in my everyday life," she said in an interview with The Guardian in 2014. "There's an antenna that goes up even if I can't see them — I just know they're there. My daughter finds it scary and upsetting."

Gyllenhaal has spoken candidly about the ways motherhood has changed her and the struggles of balancing her acting career with her home life. "It's very strange and disorienting. On one hand, you just want to be home with your baby," she told PopSugar in 2019 of leaving to go to work. "And at the same time, it's amazing to be talking and hanging out with other grown-ups! So you're kind of always straddling two worlds." Still, with a lot of help, she's managed to do it all and raise two interesting young women who care about what's happening in the world and understand that being outdoors has value.