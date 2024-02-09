Prince William Keeps Drawing Speculation On Kate's Recovery

William, Prince of Wales, has got his hands full in the aftermath of his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales' surgery and his father, King Charles III's cancer diagnosis. While Charles contemplates abdicating the throne after learning of his condition, this means a wake-up call for William as he's had to step up to perform some royal duties. Kate's health crisis drew suspicion, as most of her inner circle was surprised to learn that she was undergoing surgery only after she posted about it on Instagram on January 17, 2024, noting that it was "A statement from Kensington Palace."

She had abdominal surgery, and the statement explained that it was planned, but because Instagram was how their family learned of her situation, many were confused. As a result, William had been caring for their three children but now has other public appearances to make with a busy schedule. Before he appeared at Windsor Castle for an investiture ceremony on February 7, William hadn't been publicly seen since it was announced that Charles was dealing with cancer.

William is the Football Association's president, and that morning, he presented an MBE to English football star Ellen White, who said of the Prince, "I sent my best wishes to the King. I just think, you know, it must be a difficult time for the family. He was really lovely" (via The Independent). However, people are starting to worry that William's busy schedule could undermine Kate's recovery.