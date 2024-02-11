What The Cast Of Awkward Looks Like Today

Once upon a time, before streaming took over the TV landscape, MTV gave us the scripted series "Awkward." "Awkward," which premiered in 2011, is a high school dramedy that tells the story of a girl named Jenna Hamilton who suddenly becomes the most popular girl at school after an accidental fall in her bathroom is mistakenly thought to be a suicide attempt. As the show goes on, however, it also delves into the lives of other students around Jenna as they all navigate friendships, romances, and everything else that comes with teenhood.

"Awkward" may not have been the most critically acclaimed series out there but throughout its run, it amassed quite a significant following: The Season 1 finale drew in over 2.2 million viewers. In 2014, MTV announced that the show would be ending afterfive seasons in 2016.

As for the show's main cast? The "Awkward" stars sure have stayed busy. Some have also seemingly taken a break from acting. But either way, a lot of them still resemble the characters they played so many years ago.