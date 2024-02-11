The Stunning Transformation Of Demi Moore

Note: This article discusses suicide and addiction issues.

At different points in her career, Demi Moore has been a lot of things. She's been a soap star, a teen movie breakout, a respected actress, and the butt of many jokes. She's been a tabloid fixture, a reliable performer, an activist, and a social media pioneer. Her stardom in the 1990s blazed a path for many other women to follow in her wake, which she told The New York Times was "an honor." However, she acknowledged, "With that came a lot of negativity and a lot of judgment towards me, which I'm happy to have held if it made a difference."

In the prologue to her memoir "Inside Out," Moore describes a point in her life where she had to sit up and take stock of what was going on. She had just split from a longtime love, wasn't getting the kind of roles she once was, and was feeling quite lonely. "I'd done a lot in fifty years," she wrote, "but I don't know that I'd really experienced a lot, because I spent most of that time not quite there ... convinced I didn't deserve the good and frantically trying to fix the bad." She asked herself, "How did I get here?" To find the answer to that question — what brought her to that moment, and what she did after — read on for the stunning transformation of Demi Moore.