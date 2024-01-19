What Really Happened To Ashton Kutcher?

There was a time when Ashton Kutcher was the ultimate It-boy. After starring in "That '70s Show" from 1998 until 2006, he starred in a series of rom-coms, including "Just Married," "What Happens in Vegas," and "No Strings Attached," which made him one of the biggest millennial heartthrobs in Hollywood. In 2011, he was cast alongside Jon Cryer in "Two and Half Men," replacing Charlie Sheen in the CBS sitcom.

Even though Kutcher's career seemed to be going from strength to strength, when "Two and a Half Men" came to an end in 2015, his career suddenly began to slow down. In fact, as of 2024, Kutcher has only appeared in a small number of acting projects since the sitcom. Kutcher hasn't spoken too much about his acting career's decline — however, in 2023, he revealed to Esquire that he had been quietly quitting Hollywood for a few years. As he told the magazine, he had contemplated whether he was officially "done" with acting. However, he decided that he didn't need to make any kind of announcement. "You don't have to tell anyone!" he said, adding, "Enough already."

So, what has he been up to instead? Well, Kutcher has been busy with his family, his investments, his philanthropy, and an autoimmune disease — and, in 2023, he took on two major acting roles. Curious to learn more? Here's what really happened to Ashton Kutcher.